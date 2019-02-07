|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Arthur F. Cimoch, formerly of Mount Prospect, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Arthur is survived by his wife Eleanor; his daughters, Cynthia (Thomas) and Kathleen (Steven); his grandchildren, Robert (Athena) and Stephen (Rachel); his great grandchildren, Haley, Parker, Lila Nora, Jasmine and Alex; and his brother, Ronald (Pauline). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Visitation from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois and from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Buddy Foundation 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005 or to an animal shelter of the donors choice. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019