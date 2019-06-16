Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR THIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR H. THIEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARTHUR H. THIEL Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Arthur H. Thiel, 86, passed away Sunday, June 9. A Navy veteran, Arthur was an artistic woodworker and active member at Village Point Church in Elk Grove Village. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee DeNight); loving father of Lori Thiel, Deanna (James) O'Brien, and the late Kevin (Diane) Thiel; dear grandfather of Nathan (Kate) Thiel, Emily (Peter) Fosburgh, and Rebekah O'Brien; proud great grandfather of Kennedy, Eisley, and Matilda Louise; fond brother of Ruth (the late Sam) Ladis and Herman Paul (Ardis) Thiel. Visitation Saturday, June 22 from 12 noon until time of service 2:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now