SCHAUMBURG - Arthur H. Thiel, 86, passed away Sunday, June 9. A Navy veteran, Arthur was an artistic woodworker and active member at Village Point Church in Elk Grove Village. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee DeNight); loving father of Lori Thiel, Deanna (James) O'Brien, and the late Kevin (Diane) Thiel; dear grandfather of Nathan (Kate) Thiel, Emily (Peter) Fosburgh, and Rebekah O'Brien; proud great grandfather of Kennedy, Eisley, and Matilda Louise; fond brother of Ruth (the late Sam) Ladis and Herman Paul (Ardis) Thiel. Visitation Saturday, June 22 from 12 noon until time of service 2:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019