Arthur J. Bilek died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday evening, holding hands with his beloved wife, Mary Ann Greco, after having lived every minute of his 90-year life to the fullest. His last nine years were filled with the joy, love, and romance of his twilight marriage to Mary Ann, singing and laughing until his last day. He found his last love while still grieving the loss of Ellen Holden Clark, with whom he spent the sixteen years until she died, in a marriage filled with shared passions from Zydeco to opera. Art's first love was Angela (Vignola) Bilek, to whom he was married for 37 years and with whom he raised his four children.

Art's passing is mourned and his life is celebrated by his children, Mary Lucille Bilek, Arthur John Bilek III, Judith Anne Zoromski, and Mark Joseph Bilek; their spouses, Aaron Marcu, Linda Bilek, Ron Zoromski and Maureen Bilek; his grandchildren who gave him so much joy, Allison Zoromski, Katherine Bilek Florack (Michael), Amy Bilek, Michelle Gardner-Bilek (Melissa), Adam and Benjamin Marcu, and Mark (MJ), Matthew and Luke Bilek; and his great-grandchildren, Teresa and Julie Florack.

Joining them in sorrow and love are Christopher and Deanna Clark, Thomas and Molly Clark, Michael and Rosanne Greco, Patrick and Melody Greco, Neil and Brigitte Greco, Chris and Katie Rueb and all their children, because Art enthusiastically embraced his wives’ children and grandchildren as if they were his own.

Art Bilek grew up in Rogers Park, the only child of Arthur and Marcella (Nohren) Bilek. While attending Loyola Academy's then-lakefront campus, he befriended the firefighters of Engine Company 70, following them to fires on the streetcar, learning what it means to be a first responder, and recording these adventures on his Speed Graphic camera. Before long, he was riding on the engine to the fires, helping with the hoses when needed, and selling pictures of the fires to the Chicago newspapers. Art was the first non-staffer to have a photo printed in the Chicago Daily News and eventually was signed by the City News Bureau to provide fire and crime photos for the Chicago papers.

Young Art's knowledge of Chicago was extensive. He led Grey Line Bus Tours of the city and to his dying day could draw you a detailed map of any section of the city. More importantly, his knowledge of the city made him a valuable asset to the News Bureau and soon, while still in school, Art was the legman for Len O'Connor at NBC News, moving from following fires to investigative reporting of the criminal activities of the city.

At Loyola University, where Art was editor of the school newspaper, he met and was smitten by a beautiful young reporter, Angela Vignola. Art and Angela fell deeply in love, sharing a deep faith and a commitment to doing what is right no matter the consequences. Angela transferred from Loyola to Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, where she made her mark in the Theater Department, and upon her graduation, the two were married.

While investigating and photographing crimes for local news reports, Art was getting a Master's Degree in Social Work from Loyola University. Following graduation, Art was sworn in as a patrol officer in the Chicago Police Department, working the beat in his home territory of Rogers Park. His strong drive to serve and defend compelled him to enlist in the U. S. Army while on the force fueled by his pride in the country’s efforts during World War II to end the Nazi genocide of the Jews.

Art's acumen and obvious character led the Army to choose him for the Counter Intelligence Corps and assign him to serve in what was then the hottest spot in the U. S., Birmingham, Alabama, where Russian spies were inciting civil rights protesters to violence in an attempt to unsettle our democracy. Art and his partner, Kenneth Hammond, spent many long nights exposing Soviet efforts to disrupt peaceful protests and ensuring that African American Civil Rights leaders were free from the interference of Communist and violent influences.

After his tour of duty, Art returned to the Chicago Police force where he became a special investigator for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. Reaching the rank of lieutenant while going to law school, he met Richard B. Ogilvie, the head of a U. S. Justice Department unit fighting organized crime in Chicago. Art worked with Ogilvie and became the first Chicago police officer dedicated to busting organized crime in Chicago.

When Ogilvie was elected to the political post of Cook County Sherriff, his first action in office was appointing Art as Chief of the Cook County Police with the expectation that Art's drive, unbendable integrity, and strong leadership skills were needed to turn around one of the most corrupt police forces in the country and to take on the organized criminal elements that were preying on the city and suburbs.

Art immediately fired fourteen of his sixteen direct reports, and with the help of the two remaining, Tony Usavicius and James T. McGuire, rebuilt the once rag-tag force into a model organization. From taking over the policing of the city of Cicero from their corrupt police corps, to protecting civil rights marchers in that city from Klansman and violent anti-civil rights insurgents, to breaking up gambling joints and illegal drug operations throughout the unincorporated areas of Cook County, Chief Bilek and his county police force became the scourge of organized crime and social miscreants.

While leading the Cook County police, Art became the Curriculum Chair at St. Joseph's College in East Chicago, Indiana, as well as teaching at the University of Illinois, University of Louisville, Northwestern University, and Indiana University while presiding as the Vice-Chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In the midst of the turbulent 1960's, Chief Bilek took action on his commitment to ensuring that police officers and departments were trained and organized to support and protect the communities they served. He left front line police work to institute the world's first Criminal Justice college curriculum as Department Chair at the University of Illinois, shuttling weekly between the Chicago Circle and Champaign-Urbana campuses. From 1966 to 1969, Art developed the core courses and materials that are now mandatory requirements for most police forces in the U. S.

When Ogilvie became Governor of Illinois, he brought Art with him, creating and naming Art to lead the Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, where he implemented educational programs and did planning and research to upgrade and improve local police departments and enact uniform requirements across the state.

A series of break-ins and assaults at hotels across the country led Barron Hilton on a hunt for the world's first Director of Security for a major hotel chain. Hilton's first and only call was to Art Bilek, and the cause of public safety (and the need to support his kids through college) lured Art out of academia. Art designed many of the protocols for safety and security in the hospitality business, professionalizing and systematizing the work of private security, and with John Klotter and R. Keegan Federal wrote Legal Aspects of Private Security in 1981, still in print and still a major source document for the protection and security of business operations.

When Hilton moved its corporate headquarters to Beverly Hills in 1974, Art and his family chose to remain in Chicago where Art joined the famed Pinkerton Corporation as Vice President of Product Development and Government Affairs. Art's reputation as the go-to person to clean up and professionalize lax and corrupt operations led him to a stint as the Corporate Director of Security for CFS Continental and finally to the First National Bank of Chicago.

The bank had just suffered a multi-million dollar heist and was eager to allay any fears of insecurity among their investors, so they hired the man who was considered the "top cop" in Illinois. Before long, the bank directors found they had hired much more than they had bargained for. Art understood that it was systems and risk analysis driven by data – and not security guards – that would protect the bank’s assets. The security at First National Bank became the most effective and efficient bank security force in the world, and Art became the Chair of the National Advisory Commission on Private Security. (He also tracked down the thieves from the heist and recovered the stolen money.)

Art returned to academia as the Associate Director of the Traffic Institute at Northwestern University and then served as Director of Security and Communications at O'Hare Airport. After that, he re-joined the Cook County Police as an Investigative Analyst and broke up the large Mexican kidnap-for-profit ring that had been operating in the county.

Art returned again to teaching, now at his alma mater, Loyola University, while writing books about the St. Valentine's Day Massacre and "Big Jim" Colosimo, but it was not long before the Chicago Crime Commission lured him back into fighting crime. In 2010, at the age of 81, Art announced the renewal of the "Most Wanted" program (styled after the Crime Commission's labeling of Al Capone as America's Most Wanted criminal in 1930). On a cold February 14th, 2013, on the 84th anniversary of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, Art announced that Number One on the "Most Wanted" list was Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of the Sinola cartel in Mexico, who, Art said, “virtually has his fingerprints on the guns that are killing the children of this city.” Raising the visibility and notoriety of the ruthless killer undoubtedly was a contributing factor in El Chapo’s arrest and subsequent prosecution.

December 31, 2014 was proclaimed Arthur J. Bilek Day in the city of Chicago as a recognition and appreciation for his 60 years of contributions to law enforcement in the city and the state of Illinois.

A born "first responder," a triple Jesuit-trained "man for others," and a passionate crusader for justice and safety, Art Bilek touched as many lives with his heart as with his deeds. A mentor to many, a friend to many more, and a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Art loved and was loved by many, many people. Art's love was founded in his faith. He and Angela founded the first Catholic Family Movement (CFM) chapter in Chicago at St. Juliana's Parish shortly after Vatican II, and Art was the first lay person appointed to serve on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Art's passing leaves us to note his many accomplishments and their beneficial effects on the city of Chicago that he so cherished, but also to feel the power of the love that he shared with so many. Even while battling Parkinson's symptoms and his advancing age, he was still volunteering in the community, actively supporting Transfiguration Church in Wauconda, working on more books about the criminal history in Chicago and deeply loving Mary Ann and his family.

Art left a legacy of stark integrity, deeply emotional love, and complete passion for justice. It was literally killing Art to see all the recent accounts of negative police activity and just last Monday he said, "Chicago needs 2,000 more police officers, but they need to be peace officers. We have had enough policing and now we desperately need some peace."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at Transfiguration Church in Wauconda, IL, and Art's ashes will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Northbrook, IL. All are welcome to comment online regarding their relationship with Art and donations in his memory to the 100 Club of Chicago to support the families of fallen first responders will be greatly appreciated.

https://www.100clubchicago.org/fallen-heroes-donation/

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Please sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store