Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Road
Geneva, IL
View Map
GENEVA - Arthur "Art" Kaindl age 92 of Geneva, formerly of Westchester. Beloved husband of 53 years Jean nee Strickland. Loving father of Anne Sty, John (Nancy), Marilyn Kaindl, Julie (Edward) Hartwig, Susan (Timothy) Carmack, and Carol (Daniel) Welch; devoted grandfather of Robert (Jennifer) Sty P.E. and Dr. Michael (Dr. Kathy Phan) Sty, Jeffrey and Matthew Kaindl, Joseph Carmack, Laura (Ben) Heigel, and Emily Carmack, and Zachary Welch; caring great grandfather of Owen, Olivia, and Madeleine Sty; fond brother of John (Flora) Kaindl and late Sister Jean Margaret Kaindl SVP; and loving companion of Barbara Cagney. Memorial funeral Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Burial private at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Visitation Friday, June 7 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134 or Geneva History Center, 113 S 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134. Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
