LINDENHURST - Arthur L. Neubauer, 90 years old, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born in Chicago on March 10, 1930 to Arthur and Mildred Neubauer. He retired from 1st National Bank of Chicago after 40 years, served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, and was treasurer of Village of Lindenhurst for 60 years, a member of VFW and American Legion and treasurer of District #41 Scholarship Foundation. He was preceded in death by his parents. Art is survived by his wife, 4 children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Wearing a mouth and nose covering is required to attend services. Please maintain social distance and keep your visit brief out of consideration for the family's health. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL. Additional visitation will take place on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Prince of Peace Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL from 10 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Lake Villa District #41 Education Fund, c/o State Bank of the Lakes, 345 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046: Attn. T. Meyer.