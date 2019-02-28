Home

ARTHUR R. LEU

ARTHUR R. LEU Obituary
Arthur R. Leu, 94, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, IL, is in care of the arrangements. Arthur was born January 6, 1925 in Chicago; the son of Arthur and Georgia (Steinhelfer) Leu. He served in the United States Army with the 104th Infantry Division, "Timberwolves," during World War II. He married Muriel Egeland on May 17, 1944; she preceded him in death on September 28, 2013. Arthur was a very active volunteer for many things. Arthur is survived by his children, Patti (Tom) Webb of Charleston, Susan Waryck of Schaumburg, and Don (Lucy) Leu of Temecula, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
