Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Lake Zurich, IL
Arthur R. Lindgren, age 95, passed away on May 22, 2019. A WWII Navy veteran, Art graduated from Northwestern University (Electrical Engineering) and worked for Magnaflux Corporation for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Donna, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Marge, and brother Patrick. Arthur is survived by his children Dan (Jane), Rick, Steve (Kristie), Bill (Pam), Jerry (Patty), Tom (Andie), Beth (Mike), 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A devoted son, husband, father, scout leader, neighbor and friend, Arthur was very involved in the church (especially St. James in Arlington Heights) and volunteered for a multitude of school and church needs. He was a Eucharistic minister during mass as well as giving communion to those unable to attend church services. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, respect, love, and good humor. Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Lake Zurich, IL at 11am on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
