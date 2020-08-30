1/1
ARTHUR SCHELDRUP
1927 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Arthur Scheldrup was born December 20, 1927 in Stoughton, WI to Fritchof and Lillian (nee Bohling) Scheldrup. He died August 28, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Arthur taught in District 207 in Park Ridge for over 35 years. His free time was spent at the cottage in Delavan, WI, creating works of art and spending time with his great-grandchildren. Arthur is survived by his children, Mark (Susan) Scheldrup of Arlington Heights, and Jennifer (Steve) Firnbach of Roscoe, Illinois; his grandchildren, Laura (Don) Jones, Daniel (Melissa) and Matthew (Nicole) Scheldrup, Jordan Firnbach, and Anna (Chris) Clemens; his great-grandchildren Elin, Emily and Addie. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (nee Roang) Scheldrup; his siblings Sid (late Ruby) Scheldrup, Owen Scheldrup, Mary (late Ed) Smithback and Jeanette (late Roy) Nelson; and by his parents. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to IL Cancer Specialist, 880 W. Central Road, Suite 8200, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, Attn: Amy. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
