MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Arthur T. Glitz III, 90, of Libertyville, formerly of Mundelein, is from 4-8 PM Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Diamond Lake Cemetery, Mundelein. He was born June 10, 1928 in Louisville, KY and died Sunday April 28, 2019 in Libertyville. Art was formerly the Chief of Police in Mundelein. Following retirement from the MPD he was head of Security at Medline Industries in Mundelein. He was a member of the Mundelein Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Association, Lake County Chiefs of Police Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. In the mid-1970s, Art and his late wife Wilma were the former owners of King Arthur's Clothing Store in Mundelein. He enjoyed antique car collecting, painting, rebuilding coin operated machines and loved the Boxer Breed of dogs. He is survived by his children Diane (Rodney) Johnson, Darla (Tom) Kelliher, his brother Dohn (Beryl) Glitz, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma and his children Daniel, Denise, Dennis and Arthur IV. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019