Arthur Walter Templin, 91, for many years a resident of Arlington Heights. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Aug. 15 at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Road, Arlington Heights. Born Feb. 15, 1928 he passed away July 7, 2019 to be with his Lord. He grew up in Peoria, served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from Bradley. He raised his family in Arlington Heights and was the founder and commander of Cub Scout Pack 169. He retired as a Fire Protection Engineer. Later he moved to Decatur and lastly to Des Moines. Arthur lived a life of integrity, truthfulness and responsibility tempered with a quiet and friendly spirit. He was a Cubs fan and enjoyed his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty of over 49 years, and is survived by his wife, Nellie; his son, Gary Templin; daughters, Sharon (John) Cheshire and Christine (Tom) DeTaeye; grandchildren, Lily and Benjamin DeTaeye; and his brother, Bernie Templin. He is truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019