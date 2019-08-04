Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Simon's Episcopal Church
717 W Kirchhoff Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Simon's Episcopal Church
717 W. Kirchoff Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR TEMPLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR WALTER TEMPLIN


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Walter Templin, 91, for many years a resident of Arlington Heights. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Aug. 15 at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Road, Arlington Heights. Born Feb. 15, 1928 he passed away July 7, 2019 to be with his Lord. He grew up in Peoria, served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from Bradley. He raised his family in Arlington Heights and was the founder and commander of Cub Scout Pack 169. He retired as a Fire Protection Engineer. Later he moved to Decatur and lastly to Des Moines. Arthur lived a life of integrity, truthfulness and responsibility tempered with a quiet and friendly spirit. He was a Cubs fan and enjoyed his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty of over 49 years, and is survived by his wife, Nellie; his son, Gary Templin; daughters, Sharon (John) Cheshire and Christine (Tom) DeTaeye; grandchildren, Lily and Benjamin DeTaeye; and his brother, Bernie Templin. He is truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.