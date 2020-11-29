ROUND LAKE - Lonnie Ruiz, 54, of Round Lake, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. He was born January 14, 1966, in Uvalde, TX, and was a 1984 graduate of Mundelein High School. Survivors include his wife, Julie (nee McCoy); daughter, Raquel (Auston Sack); parents, Arturo and Noemi; brother, Rodney (Aminty); nephews, Ryan and Matthew; in-laws, Jeff McCoy and Deborah Doty; and many extended family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lonnie's name may be made to Save-A-Pet, Po Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030, 847-740-7788, or www.SaveAPetIL.org
. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com
, or for information call, 847-587-2100.