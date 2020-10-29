1/1
ARVID N. JOHANSEN
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - Arvid N. Johansen, 97, passed away on October 25, 2020. Born on the small island of Froya, Norway on July 28, 1923, Arvid immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 9 months with his mother, Inga and sister, Gunda in order to join his father, Sverre in Chicago. Arvid proudly served in the U.S. Navy C.B. Battalion and took part in the Pacific Theater during WWII. In 1949 he married LaVerne (nee Kaberlein) in Chicago where they later raised their four children. Arvid worked at M&M Mars in Oak Park for 36 years and retired in 1982. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LaVerne; his parents; and his sister, Gunda (the late Dale) Carlson. He is survived by his devoted children, Linda (Walter) Schultz, Judy (Larry) Brauner, James (Deborah) Johansen, Debra (Chris) Johansen-Goh; nine cherished grandchildren; fourteen adored great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, whom he greatly loved. As a staunch Cubs fan, he felt very fortunate to have experienced their win of the 2016 World Series. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Honor Flight Network, another veterans' association, or JourneyCare Hospice Care.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Henry Barcikowski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved