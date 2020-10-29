SCHAUMBURG - Arvid N. Johansen, 97, passed away on October 25, 2020. Born on the small island of Froya, Norway on July 28, 1923, Arvid immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 9 months with his mother, Inga and sister, Gunda in order to join his father, Sverre in Chicago. Arvid proudly served in the U.S. Navy C.B. Battalion and took part in the Pacific Theater during WWII. In 1949 he married LaVerne (nee Kaberlein) in Chicago where they later raised their four children. Arvid worked at M&M Mars in Oak Park for 36 years and retired in 1982. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LaVerne; his parents; and his sister, Gunda (the late Dale) Carlson. He is survived by his devoted children, Linda (Walter) Schultz, Judy (Larry) Brauner, James (Deborah) Johansen, Debra (Chris) Johansen-Goh; nine cherished grandchildren; fourteen adored great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, whom he greatly loved. As a staunch Cubs fan, he felt very fortunate to have experienced their win of the 2016 World Series. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Honor Flight Network, another veterans' association, or JourneyCare Hospice Care.