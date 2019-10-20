Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church
1701 N. Greenwood Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ASHGHEN OVASSAPIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASHGHEN OVASSAPIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASHGHEN OVASSAPIAN Obituary
Ashghen Ovassapian, age 82, beloved wife of the late Andranik Ovassapian, M.D.; loving mother of Nora (Sevan) Krikorian, Armen (Melina) and Vahe (Maryann); dear grandmother of Marissa, Michael, Madeline, Jacklyn, Deanna, Rina, Alec and Gregory; kind sister to the late Yeghish (Vartoush), the late Hasmik (the late Voskan), and Hovhannes (Hasmik); caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, 1701 N. Greenwood Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASHGHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now