Aud M. Koss, nee Hjelle, 81, a longtime resident of South Elgin and more recently of St. Charles; wife of the late James; mother of Susanne (Allen) Hoover and Erik (Shelley); grandmother of Kari and Britt; sister of Erling (Gjertrud Eikevik). In her Norwegian family, Aud was aunt to Andreas (Jorunn Barka), Kristian (Linda-Helen Landro), Bergjlot, and the late Marius. In her American family, she was aunt to Linda, William, Mary, Helen Cassettari, Kathy Buresh, Edward, Fred, Emma, Patti Yeazell, Elizabeth Flores, and Robert. Great-aunt to many beloved great-nieces and nephews. Aud was born in Oslo, Norway and first came to the United States at the age of 19. A true Viking, she was drawn to the ocean and had a lifelong love of travel. Aud lived for over fifty years next to the Fox River. During this time, she developed passions for nature, birds, and gardening. Aud was fond of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, the Welcome Club of Fox Valley, and Vasa Scandinavian Park. Her faith played an important role in her life. She was active in Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin and later at Hosanna Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Aud never found more joy than spending time with her granddaughters. Those of us who were able to join her on her journey will be forever grateful for knowing such a beautiful person. Due to the COVID pandemic, it is with deep regret that a celebration of Aud's life must be deferred to a later date. Aud will be laid to rest near the fjords in Norway beside her husband James and her parents. Aud volunteered often at the Lazarus House, a Christian sanctuary for those in need. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lazarus House (https://lazarushouse.net/donate/
) or 214 Walnut Street, St. Charles, IL 60174 would be appreciated. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St., South Elgin, IL, 847-289-8054.