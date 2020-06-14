Aud Wenche Andaas, 77, of Rockford, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on April 10, 1943, in Kristiansand, Norway, the daughter of Alf and Gyro (Hovstad) Robstad. Aud married Tor Andaas on May 26, 1965 in Norway. She is survived by her husband, Tor; children, Iris (Rob) Strauch, Ralph (Gina) Andaas, Beate (Sam) Henry, and Sven (Elizabeth) Andaas; grandchildren, Annike, Jake, Elle, Reid, Tylor, Colton, Erik, and Jane. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford, IL. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.