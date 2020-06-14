AUD WENCHE ANDAAS
Aud Wenche Andaas, 77, of Rockford, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on April 10, 1943, in Kristiansand, Norway, the daughter of Alf and Gyro (Hovstad) Robstad. Aud married Tor Andaas on May 26, 1965 in Norway. She is survived by her husband, Tor; children, Iris (Rob) Strauch, Ralph (Gina) Andaas, Beate (Sam) Henry, and Sven (Elizabeth) Andaas; grandchildren, Annike, Jake, Elle, Reid, Tylor, Colton, Erik, and Jane. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford, IL. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
