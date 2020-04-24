|
Audrey A. Jeschke, age 89, of Elgin, formerly of Carpentersville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Fox River Rehab and Health Center in Elgin. Audrey was born in Chicago on October 4, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Fred & Anne Schnakenberg. On July 26, 1949 she married the love of her life George J. Jeschke. George preceded Audrey in death on March 19, 2011 after 61 years of marriage. Audrey was a resident of the Carpentersville area for over 68 years and was an active member of the 50 + Club and participated in many of the activities at the Dundee Township Senior Center. Survivors include her sons; Robert (Carilyn) and Jay ( Jayne )Jeschke. Other survivors include her six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Private family visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee . Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2020