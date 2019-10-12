Daily Herald Obituaries
AUDREY ANN GARRITY

Audrey Ann Garrity, age 70, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She entered this life February 20, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Mroczkowski) Zalewski. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. Since moving to Branson, Audrey took the opportunity to attend all the shows in the area as often as possible. She was kind to anyone she met, greeting with a smile and befriending others. Her nicknames were "Big Red" and "Reba" from the color of her hair. Audrey's dog, Baylee is missing Audrey's company. She loved her family and friends and many memories have been made that will bring a smile for years to come. She will be greatly missed. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tim Garrity; Godson, Michael Carberry Jr.; and brothers-in-law: John Anthony and John Lindh. She is survived by her son, Brian (Rebecca) Garrity of Seattle, Washington; son, Kevin Garrity of Hainesville, Illinois; grandchildren: Patrick, Grace, Ashley, and Makayla; sister, Rose (Carl) Malchow of Hollister, Missouri; sister, Patricia (Steve) Boyd of Maricopa, Arizona; sister, Ann Anthony-Lindh of Kirbyville, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and two dear friends: Don Johnson of Park City, Illinois, and Wayne Criswell of Libertyville, Illinois. A celebration of life is being planned in Missouri for a later time. Memorial Mass in Illinois will be 10:00 AM, October 26, 2019, at the Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein, Illinois. Inurnment will follow Mass (11:30 AM) at the Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills, Illinois with a celebration of life to follow at The Silo Restaurant in Lake Bluff, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
