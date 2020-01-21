|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Audrey Ann Peisker, nee Wellek, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Ernest W. Peisker. Loving mother of Gary (Dorothy), Richard (Penelope) and Steven (MaryAnn) Peisker. Cherished grandma of Stephanie, Ricky, Rebecca, Steve, Matthew, Kevin, Kyle and Melissa Peisker. Loving sister of Lorraine Steele and Donna Wellek. Dear aunt and friend to many. Audrey was born April 1, 1931 in Chicago to the late Harry and Julia Wellek and passed away in Hoffman Estates January 20, 2020. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral mass Thursday 11 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Road, Schaumburg. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020