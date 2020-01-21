Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
AUDREY PEISKER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1451 Bode Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY PEISKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY ANN PEISKER


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY ANN PEISKER Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Audrey Ann Peisker, nee Wellek, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Ernest W. Peisker. Loving mother of Gary (Dorothy), Richard (Penelope) and Steven (MaryAnn) Peisker. Cherished grandma of Stephanie, Ricky, Rebecca, Steve, Matthew, Kevin, Kyle and Melissa Peisker. Loving sister of Lorraine Steele and Donna Wellek. Dear aunt and friend to many. Audrey was born April 1, 1931 in Chicago to the late Harry and Julia Wellek and passed away in Hoffman Estates January 20, 2020. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral mass Thursday 11 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Road, Schaumburg. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -