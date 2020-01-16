|
BARRINGTON - Audrey Armour Ayars, 66, was born on February 16, 1953 to Jean and the late, T. Stanton Armour, and passed away in the late evening hours of December 23, 2019 after a long illness. She attended the Lake Forest Country Day School and Westover School in Connecticut. Trained in Chicago as a Montessori teacher, she taught at the Lake Forest Montessori School and then at Lake Forest Country Day School until her marriage to William A. Ayars of Barrington. She is survived by their two children, William S. Ayars, and Allen Skyler Ayars; her mother; brother, Tony S. Armour, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Robin P. Armour; long-term partner, Breck Crowe; and a very large extended family. Beautiful and much loved, Audrey was known for her kindness to others and her great sense of humor. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 10:00am until the time of her Memorial Service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020