|
|
HANOVER PARK - Audrey Dam Uhrik, 80, previously of Fox Lake, IL, passed away January 27, 2020. Born June 6, 1939, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Cornelius and Dorothy Dam. A 1957 graduate of Grant Community High School, Audrey worked in banking, tourism, and as an entrepreneur, hosting events and entertaining. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed parties, cards, and astrology. For over 25 years, she shared her life with Richard Biggs, extending her love to his children and grandchildren. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Laura (Steve) Link and Linda Lemm; grandchildren, Barbara (Will) Barnett, and Christopher Link; siblings, Harlan (Heather) Dam, Marilyn (Ken) Rabolt, and Sharon Dam; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Dorothy, as well as her partner, Richard Biggs. A funeral mass for Audrey Uhrik (Dam) will take place at 10:00am on Saturday, February 8th at St. Bede Catholic Church - Our Lady of the Lakes, 36455 N. Wilson Road, Ingleside, IL with a Celebration of Life luncheon immediately following.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020