BUFFALO GROVE - Audrey Eloise Coghlin, age 91. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Thomas J. Coghlin Jr. Devoted mother of Thomas Joseph Coghlin III, Dennis Patrick (Carol) Coghlin, Catherine Maureen (Larry) Hansen, Kevin Michael (Donna) Coghlin and the late Mary Angela. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Patrick, and Andrew Hansen, Alissa (Ryan) Bovorasmy, Jacob Coghlin, Patrick and Sarah Coghlin. Great-grandmother of Emrys and Elise Bovorasmy. She is also survived by her brothers in laws Charles Coghlin and Gene Lindeman. Fond aunt of many. Devoted daughter of the late Wallace and Grace Griffitts. Dear sister of the late Eileen Bennett, Elaine Lindeman, Alvin Griffitts, Jerold Griffitts, Phyllis June and James Lee. She was deeply devoted to her four children, her beloved husband and to her Catholic faith. She spent several hours a week working as a volunteer for Sacred Heart Convent. Visitation Friday 10 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling followed by a 11 am Life Celebration Service at the funeral home. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities or at www.catholiccharities.net would be appreciated. For funeral information, 847-537-6600 or www.funerals.pro. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary