Audrey Feeley, nee White, age 87. Beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas J. Feeley; loving mother of Michael (Amy), Nora (Michael), Molly (Daniel), Katherine (John), and the late Thomas who she has joined in heaven on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her 13 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who delighted her and made her smile. Her sister Patt survives to carry on the strong White sister character and love of cookies. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Audrey is preceded in death by her loving sisters Alice and Dorothy and many other caring sister and brothers-in-law, and her parents and in-laws. Audrey was a devoted member of Queen of the Rosary since the beginning of the parish and longtime resident of Elk Grove Village. She will be remembered by everyone for her humor, patience, and her strength. Services will be private at this time and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2020