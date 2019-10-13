|
Audrey Lou Myers was born to Eileen (Walper) Myers and Ray Myers on June 30, 1934, in Ashland, KY. She spent her childhood in Toledo, OH, and was a graduate of Dennison University. After graduation, Audrey moved to Chicago, where she was introduced to Richard M. "Dick" DeVeirman through mutual friends. They were married on May 14th,1960, and moved to a newly developed section of Lincolnshire. Audrey and Dick had two daughters, Debbi and Susie "Sue." In the spring of 1977, Dick and Audrey received the tragic news that Dick had cancer. He died less than two months later ... on July 3rd, 1977. Audrey went back to work and held jobs at both the Illinois State Scholarship Commission and Lake Forest Hospital. In 1978, she was introduced by mutual friends to a fellow Lincolnshire widower by the name of Richard "Dick" Holtan. Their shared life experiences brought them together and they were married on February 9th, deep in the heart of the Blizzard of '79. Jeff, John and Tim became brothers to Debbi and Sue and the Holtan-DeVeirman clan then became the Lincolnshire version of The Brady Bunch minus one girl. Together, the family camped at Merrick Park, attended many family reunions in Whitehall, WI, and spent almost every spring break in Crested Butte, CO. Audrey was a fan of gardening, cross-country skiing, Ravinia, entertaining and sewing, knitting and crafting of any type. She later worked at Lincolnshire Community Nursery School. In July of 1989, Dick and Audrey retired and made the move from Lincolnshire to Scottsdale, AZ, the place they fell in love with and staked out on their honeymoon 20 years before. They called Scottsdale home for the next 22 years, during which time many of their dear friends from Lincolnshire migrated there as well. In 2012, they left their beloved Scottsdale and moved back to IL, making their home at the Moorings of Arlington Heights. After Dick's passing on April 6th of this year, Audrey suffered great loneliness and her decline quickly ensued. With the support of Hospice and her care team at The Moorings, she passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2019. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Debbi DeVeirman, Sue (DeVeirman) Vani; stepsons, Jeff, John and Tim Holtan; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Audrey was loved deeply and will be missed by all those who were blessed to know her. One of Audrey's great joys in life was making wonderful homemade gifts for others. From wedding plaques and Christmas tree skirts to nativity sets, ornaments, sweatshirts and sweaters, her "gifts of the heart" remain as part of her loving legacy. There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Audrey on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in the chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights, 811 E. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Audrey Holtan to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or on line at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019