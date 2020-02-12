|
PALATINE - Audrey M. Englehardt, nee Mirus, 82, a longtime resident of Palatine, IL. Beloved wife of Bob for 59 years. Loving mother of Joellen (Darryl) Stein and Suellen (Mark) Murphy. Proud Mimi of Erin, Katherine, Kevin, Patrick, Jack, Grace and Michael. Dear sister of Jerry (Melvin) Lechowicz and the late Pat Key. Audrey loved to travel with Bob, especially on their annual Hawaiian vacation. She spent many years serving others at her children's schools and cleaning the Holy Family rectory. Mimi loved to spend time with and spoil her grandkids and granddogs. Everyone was always welcomed into the Englehardt home where Audrey loved to celebrate and decorate. In lieu of flowers, please consider taking someone special out for ice cream. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 15, 2020 for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020