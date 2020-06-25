ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Augustina Zgoda was born on August 6, 1921 in New Carlisle, Indiana to John and Helen (nee Pekofske) Miller. She died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. Augustina worked as a sewing instructor for Singer Store. She was a member of the Arlington Heights Senior Center where she volunteered for over 22 years. She received an Arlington Heights Service Award Pin for 7,000 hours of service at the Arlington Heights Senior Center. She received the United States Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama in 2014. Augustina is survived by her children Michael Zgoda, Sandra Curtis, Lawrence (Joan) Zgoda and Robert (Ann) Zgoda; her grandchildren Jon (Elizabeth) Zgoda, Anita (Sean) McDonnell, Eric Zgoda, Alexis Zgoda and Scott Zgoda and John and Catherine Curtis; and her great-grandchildren Alexander and Aubrey Zgoda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Alexander Zgoda; her son Richard Zgoda; her parents as well as her siblings Dorothy, Genevieve, Patranella, Elizabeth, Floyd, Margret, Andrew and Frank Miller. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8:30 am until time of prayers at 10:30 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect) 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004 proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, (also with capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing) 440 South Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights, Illinois for a Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Little City Countryside Center 2360 Palmer Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173 847-438-8799 https://www.littlecity.org/about/contact/countryside-center/ Funeral Information and condolences can be given at ww.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.