BANG-LING "LILLIAN" CHU
1942 - 2020
LIBERTYVILLE - Bang-Ling Chu (Lillian) passed away on May 27, 2020, in her home. Lillian was born on May 7, 1942, to Hsiang-Hsiang Wu and Sophia Mao. She earned a PhD at the University of Illinois. She worked as hospital pharmacist at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan and pharmaceutical scientist at TAP Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. She is survived by her husband, Sou-yie (Maury); her children, Ralph (Jodi) and Lisa; granddaughter, Chloe; siblings, Nancy (Sam) Wu Chen and Frank Wu; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lillian's honor to Chu Vision Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to treating curable blindness in underserved communities worldwide. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 30, 2020
Dear Maury, Ralph and Lisa
Sincere condolences on the sad loss of Lillian. I knew her through work and always appreciated her kindness and helpfulness. May she rest in peace and may you all take comfort in your wonderful memories of her.
Sincerely, Una
Una Ortell
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Manjusha Sahni
May 29, 2020
Maury, Ralph and Lisa:
Sorry to hear of your loss. I think back over 40 y of knowing Lillian and your family. Dinners together, discussions of our career aspirations and finally, what to pursue in our retirements. Ill always remember her as a constant source of wisdom in all sorts of domains. From afar she enriched my life.
Rick Granneman
Friend
May 29, 2020
Senthil Selvaraj
May 28, 2020
Janet Johnston
May 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Lillian and I used to work together at STMC back in the 1990s and occasionally at Abbott we would run into each other and catch up. I remember a very smart and friendly lady. You are in my prayers.
CJ Marienthal
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Dear Maury, Ralph, and Lisa, I am truly sorry to hear of your loss. Lillian was a unique individual of the highest integrity who was compelled to mentor those around her. I feel so very lucky to have been one of those individuals, learning so much from her. I will miss her. With deepest sympathy.
Lori Koschak
Friend
May 28, 2020
Roger C Hu
May 28, 2020
Ralph and Lisa, your mother was an amazing woman and I am saddened by her passing. You and your father are in my prayers.
Gretchen Neddenriep
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
Maury, Lisa, Ralph, I am very sorry to learn about Lillians passing. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May she rest in piece and you all find strength to face your loss.
Lillian has been my friend since she started working at TAP and remained friend after she retired. Her knowledge and wisdom were legendary. I will always cherish our friendship and her precious memories.
Love,
Aruna
Aruna Dabholkar
Friend
