LIBERTYVILLE - Bang-Ling Chu (Lillian) passed away on May 27, 2020, in her home. Lillian was born on May 7, 1942, to Hsiang-Hsiang Wu and Sophia Mao. She earned a PhD at the University of Illinois. She worked as hospital pharmacist at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan and pharmaceutical scientist at TAP Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. She is survived by her husband, Sou-yie (Maury); her children, Ralph (Jodi) and Lisa; granddaughter, Chloe; siblings, Nancy (Sam) Wu Chen and Frank Wu; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lillian's honor to Chu Vision Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to treating curable blindness in underserved communities worldwide. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com