Barbara A. Agnello (nee Koch) 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter Agnello. Loving Mother of Mary Esther (Michael) Doucette, Lenora M. Powell, Barbara Kay (David) Santrella, Deborah (John) Ranieri, Rebecca (Guy) Crimaldi, Paula Jean (Mark) McCants. Beloved Nana to 15 grandchildren. Survived by her brother Ronald (Marilynn) Koch, numerous nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM at Meadows Funeral Home, 3616 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL. Funeral service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Edgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church 6355 N. Spokane, Chicago, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Edgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church Memorial Fund or . Information, (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2019