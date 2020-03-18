|
|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Barbara A. Ambrus is private from the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. She was born September 21, 1939 to Roy and Dorothy (nee Morrison) Behm and passed away Monday March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Barbara loved gardening, playing Bridge, golfing, enjoyed traveling to Florida, rooting for the Cubs and spending time with her family and at church. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughter Julie (Mike) Garthwaite, her sister Donna (Michael) Farrell and her granddaughter Lindsay. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy Behm and her sister Leila Adams. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020