Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
BARBARA AMBRUS
View Funeral Home Obituary

BARBARA A. AMBRUS


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. AMBRUS Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Barbara A. Ambrus is private from the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. She was born September 21, 1939 to Roy and Dorothy (nee Morrison) Behm and passed away Monday March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Barbara loved gardening, playing Bridge, golfing, enjoyed traveling to Florida, rooting for the Cubs and spending time with her family and at church. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughter Julie (Mike) Garthwaite, her sister Donna (Michael) Farrell and her granddaughter Lindsay. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy Behm and her sister Leila Adams. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -