PALATINE - Barbara A. Antos, 82. Born January 2, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, passed away June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence for over 52 years. Loving mom of Annette and Laura Antos. Dear sister of Timothy (Betty) Baer and the late Charles (the late Kathy) Baer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Music & Memory, 17 West 17th Street, Fl. 7, New York, NY, 10011 or Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. Visitation Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9-10:15 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM at St. Hubert Church 705 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.