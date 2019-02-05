|
Barbara was born November 25, 1959 in Chicago. She passed away peacefully February 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Barb is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve; son, John; brother, Robert (Sarah) Ness; brothers in law, Michael (Debi) and James (Asun) DiBasilio; nieces, Brittany and Nicole; nephews, Scott and Brian; and many extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Betty Ness. Memorial visitation will be 9am until the prayer service at 1pm Saturday, February 9 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019