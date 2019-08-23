|
|
Barbara A. Doerfler, age 88, of Chicago, IL, died on July 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Thelma (nee: Simpson) Wright and the late Vaughn Wright. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Sherwood F. Doerfler, and her brothers, Jack and Robert. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Dolores (nee: Doerfler) Moore and was a special aunt to Gary (Jan) Moore, Scott (Anne) Moore, Diana (Judy Eissenberg) Moore, Karen (Audrey) Sakelys-Moore, Gary (Lynn) Richardson, Kevin (Lynne) Richardson, Richard (Susan Young) Wright, Susan (Mark Kuperberg) Wright, and a number of devoted grandnieces and grandnephews. Barbara successfully operated the Gerard Business Services in Chicago for over 40 years and co-led several other businesses with her husband, Sherwood, including a variety of manufacturing and consumer product enterprises. An avid reader, conversationalist, traveler, and golfer, she enjoyed the friendship of many and the respect of all. A combined visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 West Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. A luncheon will follow immediately afterwards at the Barrington Hills Country Club, 300 West County Line Road, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in honor of Sherwood and Barbara Doerfler to Rainbow Hospice, 444 N. Northwest Highway, Suite 145, Park Ridge, IL 60068. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019