Barbara A. Misiak, nee Bykowski. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Misiak. Loving mother of Brian (Debbi Dennison) Misiak, Ronald (Melissa) Misiak, Denise (Dan)Wayda, and Laura Misiak. Devoted grandmother of Cassandra, Brittany, Megan, Stephanie, Angela, Sydnie, J.T. and Halena. Preceded in death by her parents Thadeus and Gertrude Bykowski, and her sister JoAnn Gablin. Longtime parishioner and volunteer of St. Zachary Church in Des Plaines. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin, Des Plaines, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019