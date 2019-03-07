GLEN ELLYN - Barbara A. Murphy, a resident of Glen Ellyn since 1962, passed away Sunday March 3rd. Barbara was the longest serving DuPage County Republican Chairwoman. She was dedicated to good government and the Republican Party. She began her career as a volunteer for Richard Nixon's campaign in California in 1960. She was the first woman to be elected as a Milton Township Trustee and the first woman to be elected as Chairman of the Milton Township Republican Central Committee's organization. Barbara served under Secretaries of State George Ryan and later, Jesse White as a member of the Illinois Motor Vehicle Review Board. By the appointment of Governor Jim Edgar, she served for 5 years on the Illinois Toll Highway Advisory Board. Barbara was a State Central Committeewoman for the 6th Congressional District in the 1980's. Concurrently she was on the Board of DuPage Civic Center Authority and the DuPage County Domestic Violence Task Force. She always credited Chairman James 'Pate' Philip for including her as the only woman in the proverbial "all male smoke filled" meetings. Just as the Republican National Conventions were the highlight of her political career, her satisfaction in mentoring a person who wanted to become involved in the political system was her greatest Fulfillment. Barbara was a strong believer in inclusiveness and loyalty. Barbara was a member of the Inland Western Retail Sales Trust Board. She was a founding member of "The Friends of Family Shelter." And a former co-owner of the "Daffy Down Dilly" gift shop of Glen Ellyn. Growing up in Connecticut, Barbara attended Greenwich Academy and Skidmore College. She is survived by her sons, David (Patti), Jeffrey (Kim), Brooks (Amy), Bradley (Bridget), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, March 9 from 10AM - 12PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn 60137) with funeral service to follow at 12PM at Leonard. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary