Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA PAHIOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. PAHIOS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. PAHIOS Obituary
HAWTHORN WOODS - Barbara was born June 20, 1935 in Milwaukee. She passed away September 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, remarkable cook, gardener and seamstress. She loved to spend time with family especially at holidays. She also enjoyed a good Cubs game. Barbara is survived by her children, Penelope Pahios, Mark (Tracy) Pahios, and Geoffrey (Gail) Pahios. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George O. Pahios. Services for Barbara will be held privately. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.