HAWTHORN WOODS - Barbara was born June 20, 1935 in Milwaukee. She passed away September 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, remarkable cook, gardener and seamstress. She loved to spend time with family especially at holidays. She also enjoyed a good Cubs game. Barbara is survived by her children, Penelope Pahios, Mark (Tracy) Pahios, and Geoffrey (Gail) Pahios. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George O. Pahios. Services for Barbara will be held privately. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019