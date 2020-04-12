Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
BARBARA ALICE SCHULTZ

BARBARA ALICE SCHULTZ Obituary
Barbara Alice Schultz; age 85, of Westbridge, Wheaton, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Schultz, loving mother of Karen (Dean) Marshall, Kenneth Schultz and Kathryn (Henry) Kruse; proud and cherished grandmother of Adam (Sarah) Marshall, Brooke Marshall and Abigail Kruse. Barbara and Donald were longtime residents of Winfield, IL where they raised their three children. Barbara adored time spent with family and friends. She was a thoughtful listener, passionately devoted to the fortunate people in her life. She will be missed, by all who knew her, for her steadfast support, nurturing demeanor and calm, steady affection. Cremation rites were accorded by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
