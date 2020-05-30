ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Barbara Ann "Bobi" Gust-Farrell, 69, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away May 25, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Bobi retired as Registrar of Schaumburg High School after 16 years and was a graduate of Marquette University and Forest View High School, where she developed many lifelong friendships. Bobi accomplished so many different things and made a positive impact on people wherever she went. Bobi was the beloved wife of James P. Farrell, loving mother of Kevin (Maya) Farrell, Timothy (Sharlene Laud) Farrell, and Kathleen Farrell, cherished grandmother of Liam Farrell, and dear older sister of Gerry and Janet Gust. Services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice.
Published in Daily Herald on May 30, 2020.