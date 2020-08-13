1/1
BARBARA ANN JORGENSEN
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara A. Jorgensen, 66, passed away on August 6. Born and raised on the Northshore, a graduate from New Trier High School in 1972. She lived her adult life in the Northwest suburbs. She retired from the Northbrook US Postal Service after 29 years. Actively worked at Palatine Ace Hardware for the past 13 yrs. Beloved sister of Jeanne M. Jorgensen-Fay, William E. Jorgensen and Beth A. Berry. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a loyal neighbor and caring friend to all who knew her. Barbara a spiritual soul, was a creative artist, and talented musician. Her warm melodic voice was like a song in and of itself. She radiated a gentle beauty felt by all. To know her was a blessing and a true gift. In lieu of flowers, please visit Barbara's GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ in-loving-memory-of-barbara-jorgensen. A memorial service with be held at a later date.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
