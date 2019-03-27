Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
Barbara Ann Luka (nee Klich) beloved wife of Gerald, cherished mother of Steven, Kristen (Lloyd) Northup and Karen (David) Thompson. Dearest daughter of the late Walter and Wally Klich. Loving grandmother of Benjamin, Jeffrey, and William. Dear sister of the late Patricia (Nicholas) Martschenko and Geraldine (James) Pstrzoch. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sweet furbabies Scotty and Pipin. Barbara and Gerald were proud owners of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory of Elmhurst for 15 years. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 3-9 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Prayers at the funeral home Friday 9:15 am to Mary Queen of Heaven Church for 10 am Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.coloncancercoalition.org/donate. For info, 630-834-1133.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
