ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara Anne Scalet was born on December 6, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Anne (nee Reshoft) Stanchfield. She died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital/ JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. Before retiring, Mrs. Scalet was a secretary for over 11 years for Arlington Heights Elementary School Dist 25 at Olive-Mary Stitt School. She was a longtime volunteer for the Arlington Heights Historical Society, member of the Arlington Heights Lions Club and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. Barbara is survived by her husband, Carl W. Scalet; her children Lisa (Douglas) Longworth, Steven C. (Keri) and Amy B. Scalet; her grandchildren, William Longworth, Kate M. and Gwyn A. Scalet; and her sister, Laury Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, George Allen. Visitation from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral and interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Arlington Heights Historical Society 500 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or to the Arlington Heights Lions Club, P. O. Box 513, Arlington Heights, IL 60006-0513. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary