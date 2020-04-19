Daily Herald Obituaries
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
BARBARA LEFEBER
More Obituaries for BARBARA LEFEBER
BARBARA B. LEFEBER

BARBARA B. LEFEBER Obituary
Barbara B. LeFeber, age 100, a resident of Wheaton, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born October 1, 1919 in New Haven, Connecticut. Mrs. LeFeber worked as a physical therapist at Central DuPage Hospital for 18 years and at CNS for 12 years. She was a member of Evangel Baptist Church. Barbara was a volunteer at The Morton Arboretum, Longfellow School as an ESL Tutor, Bible Study Fellowship, and at her church. She is survived by her son Mark Burritt LeFeber of Menomonee, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: Nathan, Paul, Matthew, and Steven; her great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John Edward LeFeber, four sisters, one brother and her parents. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL Route 53, Lisle, Illinois. To donate visit: https://giving.mortonarb.org/donations
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
