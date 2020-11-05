Barbara Bahr Montgomery passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 88, in her home in Grayslake, IL. She was born in Highland Park, IL on October 9, 1932. She had lived in Libertyville, IL for 62 years, spending her last 6 years in Grayslake, IL. Barbara was a founding member of the Libertyville-Mundelein Association of the Chicago Art Institute; she was the president of the Libertyville Women's Club as well as an officer in the Allendale School for Boys Service League and the Condell Auxiliary, for which she ran many fundraisers. She was also a member of the Libertyville Garden Club, and a Founder of the Unusual Recreational People group called "URP" along with her husband, Gene. Barbara was a former floral designer and interior decorator in Libertyville and enjoyed sewing, upholstery, and gardening in her free time. She will be remembered by many friends as a fabulous hostess and avid party thrower. Barbara is survived by her three children, Tara Redshaw, Michael (Sallie) Montgomery, and Steve Montgomery; five grandchildren, Ben Redshaw, Alex (James) Gilligan, Greer Montgomery, Rachael (Troy) Montgomery, and Derek Montgomery; three great-grandchildren, Cassie Gilligan, Jimmy Gilligan, and Sarah Montgomery; as well as by her sisters, Tanis (Alan) Jester and Gloria George, colloquially known as the "Bahr girls" at Highland Park High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Eugene Montgomery; her granddaughter, Melissa Montgomery; son-in-law, Neil Redshaw; and daughter-in-law, Judy Montgomery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.