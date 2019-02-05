ROLLING MEADOWS - Barbara "Mama Barb" Brandt, 72, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, has passed away in Las Vegas, NV, on January 15th, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband James; loving son Matthew; his adoring wife Melisa and their children Orion; Autumn; Finn; Breaker; and Phoenix; along with her loving daughter Melissa and her children Nathan and Braelynn. Mama Barb was fiercely devoted to her family, rarely ceasing to care for them and never faulting in unwavering loyalty. She had a wicked sense of humor. She loved scrap books and created many from scratch, and truly loved the simple things in life. She never tired of chocolate cake and a good old- fashioned Chicago style hot dog. She will be laid to rest at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in Niles (Chicago), IL in the late spring. Memorial services will held at that time for family and friends in a private service. To honor Mama Barb, donations to Parkinson's research such as Parkinsons.org would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary