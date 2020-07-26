Barbara Bunge (Trojan), 88, of Huntley, IL, passed away peacefully in her home in the company of family on May 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of 28 years of Leonard Bunge and cherished mother to Linda Huml (Steve) and Debi Weese and stepmother to Robert Bunge (Janet), David Bunge (Sally), Diane Wise and Lisa Clibourn (Ken). Between Barbara and Leonard their lives were filled with 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Barbara was born and raised in the Chicago area and attended Farragut High School. She was devoted to her mother, Ann, and sister Dorothy, both of whom proceeded her in death. Barbara embraced being a mother and grandmother and there could be no better. She was the ultimate family planner, homework checker, costume maker, babysitter, baker and even in her mid 80's would be on the floor having tea parties and playing games with great grandchildren. She never missed a graduation, wedding or an opportunity to celebrate with family. For 25 years Barbara and Leonard were residents of Florida, splitting their time between Huntley and Bonita Springs. They were very involved with their area church Hope Lutheran where Barbara was always quick to volunteer, first putting her secretarial skills to work in their office and later being in charge of the ushers and church coffee hour. Always a devoted servant of God, Barbara was an active member of the Gideon auxiliary and her prayer group in Florida gave comfort and hope to many in Florida and throughout the US. Barbara's energy, kindness and wonderful heart shone through in every way. She was the most humble, hardworking and considerate person who took great delight in helping others and keeping them happy. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a beautiful smile that encouraged friendship and her friends were many. During her last few years Barbara struggled with dementia and Alzheimer's but she never lost her happy demeanor or love for family and friends. Just recently, we were contemplating if she had ever done anything wrong and no-one could think of a thing! Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this wonderful lady. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Due to COVID masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Huntley. Contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church Street, Huntley, IL 60142. For further information, call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.