LAKEMOOR - Barbara C. Patti, age 67, passed away on September 23, 2019, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. She was born on January 26, 1952, to James and Frances (Petrucci) Hamby in Melrose Park. On December 23, 1972, Barbara was united in marriage to Anthony Patti at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Born in Melrose Park and raised in Bellwood, Barbara moved to the west suburbs, living first in Bloomingdale before settling in Lakemoor for the last 15 years. A homemaker for most of her lifetime, Barbara became co-proprietor of Rosati's Pizza with her husband, opening two restaurants in 2001 and 2005. Barbara was a deeply religious woman and a member of St. Domitilla Roman Catholic Church in Hillside and St. Isidore Catholic Church in Bloomingdale. Survivors include her husband, Anthony Patti; her son, Anthony (Sarah) Patti, Jr.; grandchildren, Oliver and Arya; her mother, Frances Hamby; and brothers, Jim (Mary Kay) Hamby and Ken (Elizabeth) Hamby. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, James. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family suggests donations in her name to , 1801 S. Meyers Road, Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or to to help fight childhood cancer. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Barbara on her tribute wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019