ELGIN - Barbara C. Siljestrom, 89, of Elgin passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital. She was born July 4, 1931 in Hebron, IL the daughter of Lowery and Lucia Carter Crane. Her family moved to Chicago in 1940 and she attended Swift Grammar School and graduated from Senn High School. Barbara married Robert W. Siljestrom on October 18, 1952. Their son David was born on August 18, 1955 and they moved to Elgin in 1957. She was employed as office manager for 4 local real estate offices, 2 other local businesses and 2 farms before retiring. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Lynn-Hebron Cemetery. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
