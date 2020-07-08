1/1
BARBARA E. BREZINSKI
Barbara E. Brezinski, 81, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Thaddeus "Ted," a daughter, Lisa (Chris) Brezinski-Oros, daughter-in-law, Janet Genz Brezinski (the late Steven), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, William (Cassy) Hagg and Edwin (Geneva) Hagg and a sister, Linda (Larry) Fleming. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Association of the Miraculous Medal, Perryville, MO. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
