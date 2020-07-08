Barbara E. Brezinski, 81, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Thaddeus "Ted," a daughter, Lisa (Chris) Brezinski-Oros, daughter-in-law, Janet Genz Brezinski (the late Steven), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, William (Cassy) Hagg and Edwin (Geneva) Hagg and a sister, Linda (Larry) Fleming. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Association of the Miraculous Medal, Perryville, MO. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.