Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church
3231 W. Tilghman St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA E. JOHNSON Obituary
ITASCA - Barbara E. Johnson, 87, of Lower Macungie Twp., PA and formerly of Itasca, IL, died June 10, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp., PA. She was the loving wife of Burton A. Johnson. They were married for 67 years in January. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker but loved to travel both domestically and abroad. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Enid (Smith) Edwards. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, PA. Survivors: husband, sons, Steven A. Johnson and his wife, Cynthia of Coopersburg, PA and Mark E. Johnson and his wife, Colleen of Royersford, PA, daughter, Janet J. Benhart of Itasca, IL, sister, Donna Jean Jummati of Chicago, IL, brothers, William Smith Edwards of Chicago, IL and James Russell Edwards of Largo, FL, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30am in the Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church at the above address.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now