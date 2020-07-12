Barbara Edwards, born Sept. 4, 1933, died July 2, 2020. Daughter of Clifford Reinert and Gertrude Janaes Reinert. Mother of 3 children, Dr. Mark (Blanca) Edwards, Indiana, Mary Jo Edwards, deceased. Marsha (David) Edwards Biehl, Arizona; grandmother of Dr. Alexandra Edwards, Kimberly Edwards and Gabrielle Biehl. Real Estate Broker with Reinert Real Estate, Elgin, until she retired to Colorado in 1990. Moved to San Diego 1995, then final move to Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by husband, Larry Edwards on March 30, 2020; her parents; one daughter, Mary Jo; brothers. James and John Reinert and sister, Donna Reinert Walters. Survived by sister, Colette Reinert Carlson and brothers, David and Paul Reinert; many nieces and nephews. Volunteered with several charities through the years, spending many years knitting for the needy with a Coronado, CA group. Served on San Diego Grand Jury 2003 and 2004. Graduated Culinary School, San Diego City College in 2011. Remains from cremation to be scattered along with husband, Larry, in the ocean.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store