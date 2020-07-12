1/
BARBARA EDWARDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Edwards, born Sept. 4, 1933, died July 2, 2020. Daughter of Clifford Reinert and Gertrude Janaes Reinert. Mother of 3 children, Dr. Mark (Blanca) Edwards, Indiana, Mary Jo Edwards, deceased. Marsha (David) Edwards Biehl, Arizona; grandmother of Dr. Alexandra Edwards, Kimberly Edwards and Gabrielle Biehl. Real Estate Broker with Reinert Real Estate, Elgin, until she retired to Colorado in 1990. Moved to San Diego 1995, then final move to Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by husband, Larry Edwards on March 30, 2020; her parents; one daughter, Mary Jo; brothers. James and John Reinert and sister, Donna Reinert Walters. Survived by sister, Colette Reinert Carlson and brothers, David and Paul Reinert; many nieces and nephews. Volunteered with several charities through the years, spending many years knitting for the needy with a Coronado, CA group. Served on San Diego Grand Jury 2003 and 2004. Graduated Culinary School, San Diego City College in 2011. Remains from cremation to be scattered along with husband, Larry, in the ocean.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved