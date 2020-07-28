Barbara Elizabeth Stevenson, 85, a longtime resident of Prospect Heights, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Russell, Iowa. Barbara is survived by her four children,: Scott (Gwenn) Stevenson of Delray Beach, FL, Jeff (Kim) Stevenson of Inverness, IL, Rene (Les) Sola of Algonquin, IL, Becky (Joe) Horness of Holland, MI; her grandchildren, Zach (Katie) Stevenson, Rachel (Bryan) Carter, Ryan (Meagan) Stevenson, Sean (Amber) Stevenson, Kyle Stevenson, Matt Sola, Scott (Amanda) Sola, Taryn Sola, Torri (Alex) Blue and Abby (Ethan) Cote; her great-grandchildren, Logan and Austin Stevenson, Mason and Madelyn Carter, Wyatt and Nora Stevenson, Brad Sola and Riley Perez. Barb was the treasured wife of the late Ray Stevenson. They met at Drake University in Des Moines, IA and were married for 47 years. They both grew up on Iowa farms but lived their entire married life in the Chicagoland area. Together they enjoyed their second home in Door County, WI where Barb took many art and writing classes to hone her creative skills. She was a true artist and left behind a variety of her artwork that is a treasure. She truly cared about every person she ever met and took an interest in their lives. Barb loved well! She was fun and youthful and adventurous, even to the point of ziplining in Costa Rica when she was 80! She was also generous to a fault, always cheerful, optimistic, gregarious, always took time for others, and was genuinely a joy to be with. Barb's creativity, acceptance of others, and love of life will be sorely missed by her family and all those blessed to be her friend. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, IL, 847-394-2336.

