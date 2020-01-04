|
INVERNESS - Barbara Estella Patch (nee Biscan), 95, formerly of Palatine, and Ocala, FL, beloved wife of the late Robert Patch, passed away peacefully at the Rosewood Care Center on January 3. She is survived by her sons, James (Kristian Aldrich) Patch, Robert (Beatriz Caceres) Patch, Tom Patch and Cecile Marquardt and her daughter, Marianne (Tim) Griffin, grandmother to Rebecca (Jim) Crofut, David Patch, Andrew (Alison) Patch, David (Becky) Patch, Erin (Joseph) Svec, Kelly Griffin, James Griffin and great-grandmother to Emma Crofut, Luke Crofut, Cameron Svec and Casey Svec. The family will have a private service honoring Barbara.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020